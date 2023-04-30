3 seriously injured, 1 critical after driver runs red light in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were seriously injured and a woman suffered critical injuries in a crash early Sunday at an intersection in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:15 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a sedan traveling eastbound on State Road 44 and an SUV traveling south on Morse Boulevard, troopers said.

Being driven at high speed, the sedan ran the red light at the intersection where SR-44 meets Morse Boulevard, striking the SUV, according to a crash report.

[TRENDING: Much quieter weather pattern for Central Florida in the week ahead | 3 juveniles hurt, 1 critical after shooter fires into crowd outside Dezerland, Orlando police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Both vehicles came to final rest along the south shoulder of SR-44, troopers said, with each vehicle partly jutting into westbound lanes.

The sedan’s three occupants — a 35-year-old man in the driver’s seat with a 22-year-old woman and 30-year-old man as passengers, all of Leesburg — were seriously injured in the crash, the report states. Troopers believe none of them were wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the SUV — a 32-year-old woman from Wildwood who was wearing a seat belt — suffered critical injuries, troopers said.

All four people were taken to hospitals, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: