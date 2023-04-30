Much quieter weather pattern for Central Florida in the week ahead

We're looking forward to a nice stretch of weather once the severe threats sweep through Sunday morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Showers and thunderstorms associated with a cool front are now moving out of Central Florida, making way for a much quieter weather pattern this upcoming week.

Through Sunday, clouds will clear out behind the front with increasing sunshine from north to south during the day. West winds 20-30 mph behind the front with gusts of 40 mph will produce a windy day and has prompted a wind advisory. The wind advisory is in effect for all of east Central Florida until 7pm Sunday evening.

Wind advisory (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With the blustery conditions, beach and boating hazards have been posted, including small craft advisories and gale warnings for nearshore waters for most of Sunday.

Coastal hazards (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Daytime highs will max out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Highs today (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A much different weather pattern will set up to kick off the work week starting on Monday. Much drier conditions are forecast to filter in behind the front with high pressure taking control. Highs throughout the week will remain in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A tornado watch that includes some Central Florida counties will last until 2 p.m., valid at the time of this report for Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and St. Lucie counties. The tornado watch originally applied to all Central Florida counties.

[For the latest weather alerts in your area, click here]

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: