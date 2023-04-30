Damage in South Florida after tornado touches down

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A tornado left a path of damage in South Florida Saturday.

Video shared online showed the aftermath of the storm in Palm Beach Gardens, where strong winds toppled cars, trees and power lines and blew the roofs off of some homes.

No reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a tornado touched down in the area late Saturday afternoon.

A crew is working to survey the damage to get more information on the strength of the storm, its size and how long it was on the ground.

Parts of Palm Beach County were under a tornado warning when the storm hit, part of a line of storms that also brought severe weather to Central Florida.

Information from CNN was used in the report.

