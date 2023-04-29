More strong storms possible Saturday in Central Florida

Model confidence is high that there will be an increase in strong storm development between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another active round of weather will set up Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning.

Through the morning, high level clouds won’t keep highs from heating quickly today, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. During the day, a weak east coast sea breeze will remain along Interstate 95 as it awaits to collide with a stronger west coast sea breeze.

Along with the colliding sea breeze, a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will also move into Central Florida later in the day. The addition of this weather feature will increase instability and help destabilize our atmosphere into the early evening hours.

Timeline (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Model confidence is high that there will be an increase in strong storm development between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Model 5 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

For this reason, all of Central Florida remains under a slight risk of severe weather. The biggest impacts will be torrential rain, lightning, damaging winds of 50+ mph, hail about 1″ or smaller and an isolated tornado. The latest modeling shows the highest threat for a rotating storm to be pinned along the coast, where the sea breezes will battle the hardest.

Severe Saturday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After 9 p.m., the region will see a lull in storm activity, with overnight lows remaining warm in the lower 70s.

Action on the radar will ramp up again very early Sunday morning, as early as 4 a.m., associated with an approaching cold front. An unstable atmosphere should generate a band of storms along or just ahead of the cold front through sunrise.

Model 4 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With the atmosphere still stacked for severe weather, there will be another potential for strong to severe storms through the morning hours. There will be the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

For that reason, make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts and warnings overnight and throughout the day this weekend.

Surface map (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Finally, once the Sunday front passes, the severe weather stretch will come to an end! The wind will remain through Sunday afternoon with gusts likely to reach 30-35 mph. Conditions will feel more comfortable, with highs below average in the low 80s.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: