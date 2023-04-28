69º

Tornadoes destroy homes in Florida Panhandle

No injuries reported in town of Hosford

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.Severe weather ripped through Florida on Thursday, destroying a dozen homes in the Panhandle.

The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in the Panhandle, with the worst damage in the community of Hosford, west of Tallahassee.

Officials said all residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

In Central Florida, several tornado warnings were issued Thursday evening, but there were no reports of any touching down.

Strong storms have pounded the state all week, with large hail falling across the region, even bringing traffic to a standstill on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

More severe weather is possible through the weekend.

