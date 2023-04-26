DeSantis’ Disney district board expected to launch legal battle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – At a special meeting of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked members are expected to launch a legal battle in another step to take power from Disney.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be board members’ first since they gathered last week, voting to give themselves “superior authority” over the district, including Lake Buena Vista, where the district is headquartered, and Bay Lake.

Two days prior to that, the governor held a news conference to announce some of his administration’s legislative strategy behind Florida’s plan to nullify the agreement between the old board and Disney — made 19 days before the district was renamed and restocked — transferring decades of district control to the company.

Things have since broadened in the Florida Legislature, with an amendment passed Tuesday to SB 1250, a transportation bill, which would subject Walt Disney World’s monorail system to periodic state inspections.

The week before this, SB 1604 was amended to include language that would allow newly elected or appointed members of an independent special district board a period of three months to begin complying to a development agreement and a period of four months to review and vote on development agreements.

DeSantis’ fight with Disney started after the company condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, known to critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” which was signed last year and is now on its way to impacting all high school students.

