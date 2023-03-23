WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in North Florida

67º

DeSantis holds news conference in North Florida

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee. File) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at a high school in Clay County.

The event at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will include Manny Diaz Jr., commissioner of the Florida Department of Education.

No further details about the event were shared ahead of time.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

