Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Orlando charter school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop at an Orlando charter school Tuesday morning to host a news conference.

The governor will hold a news conference at BridgePrep Academy of Orange on La Costa Drive at 10 a.m.

According to the charter school’s website, the academy offers kindergarten through 8th-grade education through an extended language model in Spanish.

Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Eric Hall will also attend the briefing with the governor.

No other details were provided about the event.

