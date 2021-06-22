WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at a middle school in Fort Myers.

The event is scheduled to be held at Three Oaks Middle School. It will be streamed live on the media player at the top of this story.

DeSantis will be signing three bills passed during this past legislative session.

On Monday, the governor spoke in Jacksonville to highlight an increase in state funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia care and research. He also touted the state’s legal victory against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sailing order on the cruise industry.