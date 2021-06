Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on June 14, 2021, at The Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside.

Jacksonville, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a news conference Monday morning at an assisted living facility in Jacksonville to highlight funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia care and treatment in the state’s budget.

[TRENDING: 1 killed, several shot at Father’s Day event | Deadly Pride parade crash not intentional | TS Claudette cited in 13 deaths]

The news conference was held at The Windsor at San Pablo at 4000 San Pablo Parkway in Jacksonville.