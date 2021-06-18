DeSantis signs bill naming 3 Florida roads to honor fallen officers

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday renaming three roads in Florida to honor officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

LARGO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday renaming three roads in Florida to honor officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

A portion of State Road 60 between Interstate 75 and Phillip Lee Boulevard will be named Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road.

On Jan. 11, Lavigne was killed one shift before he was going to retire when he was hit and killed by a man driving away from law enforcement.

“According to his loved ones, Brian was magnetic and charismatic,” DeSantis said.

A portion of County Road 611 between Forelock Road and Keystone Road will be Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road.

Magli was killed setting up stop sticks during a pursuit on East Lake Road in Tarpon Springs.

“Michael was the first Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy, to be killed in the line of duty, and if not for his heroic actions that day there would have been I think almost assuredly additional loss of life,” DeSantis said.

A portion of Interstate 275 will be designated as Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.

Madsen was killed when he intentionally drove in front of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275 to protect other drivers on the road.

“He’s remembered as a superhero, a protector, somebody who was by his nature always putting other people and their safety first,” DeSantis said.

Earlier Friday, DeSantis signed a bill allowing emergency vehicles to transport police K-9s for treatment when they are injured as long there is not a person requiring medical attention or transport at that time.

“These K-9s use their unique ability to save lives and to protect the people of our communities throughout Florida and in some cases, they’re the ones to first put their lives on the line as they work to apprehend dangerous suspects in high-intensity situations,” DeSantis said during a news conference in St. Johns County.