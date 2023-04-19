DeSantis-appointed Disney district board meets to ensure company ‘held accountable’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Changes could be in the works for Walt Disney World as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly appointed board overseeing the theme park’s taxing district is meeting on Wednesday.

Board members from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District are coming together two days after the governor announced steps he’s taking to reclaim power over Disney’s special district.

The governor said legislation coming down soon would invalidate the development agreement — which DeSantis deemed “legal fiction” — formed between the Walt Disney Company and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District Board prior to the bill-signing that eliminated the special district. Additionally, DeSantis said a bill would be introduced that would end an exemption from ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for major theme parks.

In the wake of DeSantis taking control of Disney’s “corporate kingdom” and renaming it “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District,” state officials learned of the last-minute deal struck between the theme park company and the former board granting direct control of the district’s development rights and privileges to Disney, a move DeSantis said on Monday was in direct defiance of the people of Florida.

“(The bill) was done, passed, signed. While that was happening, Disney did basically special deals to circumvent that whole process and so they controlled the board. So it’s basically like a legal fiction. They negotiated with themselves to give themselves the ability to maintain their self-governing status,” DeSantis said.

The five new board members of the governing body have on their Wednesday meeting agenda rules prohibiting anyone from being barred from its offices for not wearing a face mask or not having the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the agenda includes a resolution asserting the board’s “superior authority” over the district that covers Disney World’s 27,000 acres (10,926 hectares), including two miniscule cities.

The agenda also points to a potential shakeup of the administration’s staff with job descriptions listed for the governing body’s administrator and other key staff positions.

In response, Disney stated that Florida approved the plan the development agreement was based upon on July 17, 2022.

The board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

