Another round? More severe storms to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The risk of strong to severe storms looms in Central Florida once again Thursday due to a stalled front over the region.

A tornado warning for Orange and Osceola counties expired just before 8:30 p.m.

Just prior to 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for every Central Florida county, except Sumter, until 10 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The main threats will be strong winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of hail.

The coverage of rain is 60%, mainly after 3 p.m. The main threat for strong storms happens around 5 p.m.

Another round of storms moves in by the evening hours as a front approaches.

On Friday, expect rain chances up to 70%.

Expect a high temperature of 88 on Thursday and a high in the middle and upper 80s through the weekend. The average high for this time of year is the mid-80s for most of Central Florida.

Rain chances remain fairly high through the weekend -- 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

Stay safe out there!