Hail pummels Brevard County after storms roll through Central Florida on back-to-back days

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A powerful afternoon storm on Wednesday left piles of hail on the ground in Brevard County.

Along West Grand Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, crews worked to clear drainage after the heavy rain. Traffic was also slowed because of hail covering the roadways.

Charles Massi said he had just arrived home in West Melbourne when the storm hit.

“You can see how it is just pouring out of the sky. It was incredible,” Massi said. “I pull into the driveway and man it started, it came down so bad just from my car door to the garage. I just could not wait to close that door, and then in the house you could hear it.”

Massi showed damage of his screened in pool area that now has several tears because of the hail.

“I called the screen guy and I just started right off, how many calls have you had, and he said 30 since 3:30 pm,” Massi said.

Florida DOT cameras along Interstate 95 in Brevard County showed traffic slowing as hail covered the roadway.

“It’s almost like a freight train almost. It’s just like, almost like a jet engine type of noise, it was everywhere.” Massi said.

“The funny part, my dog loved it. He’s never seen snow or hail so he just kept coming out here because he didn’t know what was going on.”

Restoration crews were also seen working inside a furniture store along West Grand Haven Avenue.

