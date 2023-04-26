78º

Viewer videos show hail storms in Brevard County in another day of severe weather

Hail fell in large amounts Tuesday in Lake County

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Hail in the Lakes of Melbourne area. PinIt! photo by Bobbeep. (Copyright WKMG 2023)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day, another hail storm in Central Florida.

This time Brevard County saw hail in several areas of the southern part of the county on Wednesday.

Viewer videos submitted to News 6 showed hail falling in large amounts in Palm Bay and Melbourne.

So much hail came down in southern Brevard County that it looked like snow fell around I-95, according to a Florida Department of Transportation camera.

Brevard County’s emergency management also reports serious roof damage to a Baer’s furniture store on U.S. 192.

Much of Central Florida is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

If you are seeing damage from the weather this afternoon where you live, PinIt! to the News 6 app. HERE’S HOW.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

