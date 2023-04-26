Viewer videos show hail storms in Brevard County in another day of severe weather

Hail in the Lakes of Melbourne area. PinIt! photo by Bobbeep.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day, another hail storm in Central Florida.

This time Brevard County saw hail in several areas of the southern part of the county on Wednesday.

Viewer videos submitted to News 6 showed hail falling in large amounts in Palm Bay and Melbourne.

So much hail came down in southern Brevard County that it looked like snow fell around I-95, according to a Florida Department of Transportation camera.

Brevard County’s emergency management also reports serious roof damage to a Baer’s furniture store on U.S. 192.

Much of Central Florida is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

Angie Herring Wind was so hard that we lost our flag and pole, if I wasn't video taping I would not believed it. Our flag poll was concreted in the ground for 2 years, with no problem before this Strom. How high were the winds our area. 1 hour ago 0 Orlando

