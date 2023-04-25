‘This was demonic:’ Florida Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver delivering food to his home, according to the Pasco County sheriff.

Oscar Solis, 30, was arrested Tuesday and faces a first-degree murder charge. The sheriff’s office said Solis was recently released from prison in Indiana and has a lengthy criminal history, including burglary. He also was not registered as a felon in Florida, violating his parole.

“This was absolutely a horrific crime of passion. This person, you know you always say the word evil, this was demonic. This individual is, what he did, it was demonic,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Nocco said the driver was making his last delivery on Wednesday, April 19, when he texted his wife he would be wrapping up and getting home soon.

“All it appears is that there was a gentleman who was working, was doing his last delivery the night, and this person killed him for no reason. And he took him away from his family,” Nocco said.

The sheriff said his wife texted her husband several times, did not get a response and reported him missing that night. Deputies searched Thursday for the missing Uber Eats driver and Uber Eats provided law enforcement with information on his last whereabouts.

GPS data showed the driver was last at a home along Moog Road in Holiday, Florida, according to the sheriff. Deputies responded to the home and searched the area but could not find anything. The following day, law enforcement returned to the area and spoke with Solis’s roommate, who provided video at the home.

“You can actually see the victim walking up to the house to deliver food, but the video cuts off,” the sheriff said. “... You actually see on the following day on the 20th, the suspect, Oscar Solis, was carrying trash bags with another individual and you can see them carrying these trash bags around the side of the house.”

Nocco said detectives searched the trash bags and found human remains.

Investigators said Solis pulled the victim into the home and tried to rob him. The victim’s ring and car keys were later found inside.

Nocco said the sheriff’s office is looking for two individuals who left the home about an hour before the victim’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 800–706-2488.