Man sought in kidnapping, rape of Florida DoorDash driver

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa DoorDash driver was kidnapped and raped at gunpoint Tuesday night while making deliveries, according to the police department.

Police released a composite sketch Thursday of the man wanted in the attack and are asking for help identifying him.

According to police, the DoorDash driver was walking to a Residence Inn to make a delivery when she was approached by the gunman, who forced her back into her car.

The woman was on the phone with her girlfriend, who called 911 when she heard what was happening, officials said.

The man forced the DoorDash driver to travel to Belara Lakes Apartments and then raped her, police said.

Officials said the woman’s family tracked her phone and arrived at the complex, getting her out of the vehicle.

The man shot at them, striking one of the victim’s family members before leaving, according to the department.

“It is clear this suspect has no regard for human life,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. “Detectives are actively gathering evidence in an effort to quickly identify and apprehend him. I am urging anyone who may have seen or heard something nearby to please call us with those details, no matter how minimal they may seem to be. It could be the information we need to arrest this criminal before he’s able to hurt another member of our community.”

The DoorDash driver and her family member were taken to a hospital, but no other information about their conditions has been released.

Anyone with information or recognizes the man is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.

