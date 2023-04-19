65º

Man arrested in Cocoa Beach sex attack case, police say

William Edward Russell, Jr. faces charge of attempted sexual battery

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – The Cocoa Beach Police Department announced the arrest of William Edward Russell, Jr. after an “incident” at Lori Wilson Park on Tuesday.

Police stated that Russell was involved in the incident, and he was later taken into custody with the help of the sheriff’s office.

Russell faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the attack, though no additional details were provided about what happened.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

