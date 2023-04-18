Woman critically injured in accidental shooting, Brevard County deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A woman in Mims is in critical condition after an accidental shooting, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Cinnamon Teal. The woman is 34 years old.

The sheriff’s office would not release any other details to News 6. A spokesperson said they were conducting interviews and collecting evidence at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

