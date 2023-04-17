64º

Tornado damages up to 30 structures in Brevard, National Weather Service says

Damage happened in River Grove mobile home village in Micco

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

MICCO, Fla. – An EF-0 tornado caused severe weather damage in Micco on Sunday, according to a survey by the National Weather Service.

The survey crew said Monday that the tornado damaged 25 to 30 structures in the River Grove community, a mobile home village. The storm damaged carports, porches and front awnings and caused one home to partially lose a roof.

The tornado measured a zero on the enhanced Fujita scale, had estimated maximum winds of 60-70 mph, was 300-400 feet wide and cut a path that was a third of a mile long.

The damage happened as severe weather was moving over Brevard County.

The Red Cross was coordinating with the family that lost part of the roof on their home.

No injuries were reported.

