Severe weather damages home in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Severe weather during a tornado warning damaged at least one home in Micco, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Official with BCFR said the home on River Grove Drive in the River Grove Mobile Home Village lost its roof.

The Red Cross is coordinating with the family, officials said.

[TRENDING: New front brings some strong storms Sunday afternoon | Crosley Green maintains his innocence on way back to prison | Become a News 6 Insider]

The damage happened at the same time severe weather was moving over Brevard County on Sunday afternoon.

Viewer video posted below shows the damage to the mobile home park, however it has not been confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

The National Weather Service will send a team Monday morning to survey any damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: