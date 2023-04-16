70º

Boat captain dead after ‘suspected lightning strike’ in Brevard County, officials say

Happened at Pineda Causeway and US-1

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A boat captain is dead and another person injured after a suspected lightning strike in Brevard County at Pineda Causeway and US-1, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

According to a statement from Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission brought patients to BCFR, including the boat captain.

The suspected lightning strike happened as severe weather was moving over Brevard County on Sunday afternoon.

“The captain of the boat is deceased,” the statement read in part, and another passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

