New front brings some strong storms Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front moving into Central Florida late Sunday.

This front will bring an increase in rain coverage after 3 p.m.

Expect the chance for a couple of strong to severe storms between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. across Central Florida.

The main threats will be strong winds up to 60 mph or greater, heavy rain (adding up to possibly 3 inches) and fairly widespread lightning.

The coverage of rain goes up to 60% this afternoon and early evening as storms moves from west to east.

Expect a high temperature of 89° on Sunday.

For Monday, rain chances will only be at 20% with a high in the low 80s.

Expect highs in the mid 80s by the middle of the week with rain chances returning to 20% by Thursday.

If you are headed to the beaches today, be aware of the rip current risk in the moderate category and storms late in the day.

