Hot afternoon with a few late-day storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Saturday will be sunny and hot, but with the heating of the day, we will pop a few scattered storms.

A cold front is expected to move through Sunday, increasing storm chances on a more widespread scale. Some of those storms Sunday could be severe.

Orlando Area (Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, Clermont)

Most of the day will be sunny and hot. After 2 p.m., a stray storm will be possible. Late this evening, localized thunderstorms will develop and linger and late. The best chance for these storms will be south of Orlando.

Highs surge into the low 90s.

I-75 Corridor (Ocala, The Villages, Bushnell, Leesburg)

A stray, quick-hitting downpour will be possible after lunch, then most of the afternoon and early evening is dry. A few storms then sneak back in from the east late, approaching midnight.

Highs will be around 90 degrees.

I-95 Corridor (Micco, Melbourne, Titusville, Daytona Beach, Palm Coast)

A stray, quick-hitting shower will be possible after lunch. Still, most will be dry right along the coast. Just inland, look for a few thunderstorms to develop after 2 p.m. Most of the evening will be dry.

Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Storm chances Sunday arrive after about 1 or 2 p.m. A few storms could be severe later in the afternoon and early evening.

Much quieter and slightly cooler weather arrives Monday. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s Monday.

