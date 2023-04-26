LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Central Florida

The watch will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday. A watch means the risk of a hazardous weather event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location, and/or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so that those who need to set their plans in motion can do so.

Storm coverage is expected to grow in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening. The primary threat is very large hail, sizes ranging from larger than golf balls to baseballs (2-3 inches in diameter).

Severe Threats Wednesday

The damaging wind threat is also elevated.

A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, but it is not the main threat Wednesday. Torrential rain and frequent lightning will accompany any storm that develops.

Future Radar

Storms will favor the Orlando area and east toward the Atlantic coast through the early evening.

Future radar

Like Tuesday, storms will then likely develop along and around the Interstate 75 corridor and drift east toward Orlando and I-4.

Hail Chart

Hail this large is rare in general, but even more uncommon in Florida.

