Photos, videos show hail in Lake County as storms hit the area

LEESBURG, Fla. – As severe weather bore down on Lake County Tuesday afternoon, reports came in of large hail and downed trees in Mascotte, and fallen power lines in Leesburg.

Meteorologist Candice Campos is tracking reports of baseball-sized hail and multiple trees down in the Mascotte area, according to Lake County Emergency Management.

There are also reports of downed power lines along North Lake Street between U.S. 441 and Main Street in Leesburg.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Lake County at 4 p.m.

News 6 viewers shared pictures and video of the storm, and especially hail, all over the county.

We may see more severe weather from these storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening, according to meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

