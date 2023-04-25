LIVE RADAR: Isolated storms could turn severe

Orlando – The Storm Prediction Center expanded the area that has the potential to see one or two storms turn severe as Tuesday goes on.

The area now includes most of Central Florida, with the exception of west and northern portions of Marion County, northeastern Volusia County and Flagler County entirely.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Today has been expanded to areas north of Orlando this afternoon into the evening. (WKMG)

Meteorologist Troy Bridges started pinpointing a few storms along the Brevard County coastline during News 6 at Noon.

As the day goes on, the East Coast sea breeze will begin to move inland, allowing for more storms to bubble up with daytime heating. Those storms will interact with the collision with the West Coast sea breeze around 3-4 p.m., resulting in additional showers and thunderstorms through the evening commute. Drivers who take I-95 home will be impacted the most, with the storms being pushed back east by the dominant west coast.

Some of the late afternoon to early evening storms could turn severe, bringing the chance for hail that could get up to quarter size, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall.

Main hazards with strong to severe storms that develop Tuesday afternoon through sunset. (WKMG)

Most of the storms will simmer down after sunset before, clearing out for the night ahead.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the end of the workweek and into the start of the weekend. Each day there will be a chance to see a few storms turn strong to severe.

Rain chances this weekend are likely to change based on a cold front that will stall to the north and then move into Central Florida over the weekend. Based on the timing of the front, the rain chances could go up or down.