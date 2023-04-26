SNOW WAY: Hail covers I-95 in Florida, slowing traffic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic cameras showed a deluge of dent-makers on Interstate 95 in Brevard County as hail rained down in the area Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill until the weather weakened somewhat.

All of Central Florida was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch as the state braced for potentially intense storm coverage on Wednesday, the likes of which left baseball-sized hail in Lake County the day prior.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells went on air before the 4 p.m. newscast to pinpoint impacts and hailstone action.

“Some of those were estimated to be 3-inch hailstones, but what is verifying on the ground is almost Christmas-white again this afternoon; not Lake County, but in Southern Brevard. This is I-95, close to Ellis Road,” he said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider| ‘Demonic:’ Uber Eats driver killed during delivery | Hail storm strikes Central Florida]

See some of Tom’s coverage in the video player at the top of this story.

If you have pictures of the hail that you would like to submit to News 6, click here to use PinIT!

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: