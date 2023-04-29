Viewer photos, videos show Brevard County hit by hail again

A large piece of hail found in Cocoa. PinIt! by Bryan and Molly Thomas.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day of severe storms in Central Florida brought hail to Brevard County.

Photos and videos into News 6′s PinIt! feature shows hail around a quarter in size falling in Cocoa and Rockledge.

The National Weather Service also has reports of hail in Cocoa and in the Sharpes area.

It’s just the latest day in a string of severe weather days bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and large amounts of hail to parts of the area.

All of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight, and parts of the area have already been under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

If you are seeing damage from the weather this afternoon and evening where you live, PinIt! to the News 6 app. Here’s how.

