72º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Viewer photos, videos show Brevard County hit by hail again

Central Florida under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Cocoa, Brevard County, Weather, Weather News
A large piece of hail found in Cocoa. PinIt! by Bryan and Molly Thomas. (Copyright WKMG 2023)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day of severe storms in Central Florida brought hail to Brevard County.

Photos and videos into News 6′s PinIt! feature shows hail around a quarter in size falling in Cocoa and Rockledge.

The National Weather Service also has reports of hail in Cocoa and in the Sharpes area.

It’s just the latest day in a string of severe weather days bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and large amounts of hail to parts of the area.

All of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight, and parts of the area have already been under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

If you are seeing damage from the weather this afternoon and evening where you live, PinIt! to the News 6 app. Here’s how.

Holly Faircloth
0
Orlando
Darylt

Hail the size of golf balls. I am 6'4"and my hands are big. Largest hail I've ever seen.

0
Cocoa
Cocoa Kid

HAIL Bryan and Molly Thomas

1
Cocoa
Trina Hale
0
Orlando
Larry Stanley

What a mess Larry Cocoa Fo

0
Orlando
Larry Stanley
1
Cocoa
Maureen M

Hail in Rockledge today.

0
Orlando
DonnaR

Again off Clearlake road. The hail was the size of golf balls

1
Orlando
Maureen M

Hail in Rockledge

0
Orlando

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email