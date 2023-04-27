74º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Viewer photos, videos show storms across Central Florida

Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings hit Brevard, Osceola counties

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Weather News, Brevard County, Titusville, Rockledge
Photo of flooding in Titusville from PinIt! user Hilary. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches swept through Central Florida Thursday night.

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells and meteorologist Jonathan Kegges pinpointed strong winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of hail.

And viewers responded with pictures and videos of all that and more on our PinIt! page, capturing everything from wall clouds to flooding.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | SNOW WAY: Ice covers I-95 in Fla. | DeSantis vs. Disney: Governor responds to lawsuit]

Four tornado warnings were issued and there were reports of a funnel cloud, but no reports of any touch downs.

Just prior to 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for every Central Florida county, except Sumter, until 10 p.m.

If you are seeing damage from the weather this afternoon and evening where you live, PinIt! to the News 6 app. Here’s how.

Brian Tafoya

Wall cloud!

1
Rockledge
Kyel

Cloud circulation at 6:54pm over 520 in West Cocoa

0
Orlando
Old Grey

Harrison Street in Titusville about 7:00 PM

0
Orlando
Pins User
0
Orlando
Hilary

Titusville, rt1 at Titus Landing and Hobby Lobby

0
Titusville
Jcop243

Looking west/east from Merritt Island

0
Orlando

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email