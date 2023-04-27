Viewer photos, videos show storms across Central Florida

Photo of flooding in Titusville from PinIt! user Hilary.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches swept through Central Florida Thursday night.

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells and meteorologist Jonathan Kegges pinpointed strong winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of hail.

And viewers responded with pictures and videos of all that and more on our PinIt! page, capturing everything from wall clouds to flooding.

Four tornado warnings were issued and there were reports of a funnel cloud, but no reports of any touch downs.

Just prior to 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for every Central Florida county, except Sumter, until 10 p.m.

If you are seeing damage from the weather this afternoon and evening where you live, PinIt! to the News 6 app. Here’s how.

Kyel Cloud circulation at 6:54pm over 520 in West Cocoa 1 hour ago 0 Orlando

Hilary Titusville, rt1 at Titus Landing and Hobby Lobby 1 hour ago 0 Titusville

