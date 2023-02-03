LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours.

Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73.

A line of storms is moving through the early afternoon hours and clear out by the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s for the next several days. Saturday’s high will be near 71 degrees.

Expect a high temperature of 76 on Sunday, with a 30% chance of rain.

We will start next workweek in the mid-70s.