Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice.

The calling card of the overall La Nina pattern is the southeast ridge of high pressure. That weather feature is on full display this week.

Not only does this upper-level high heat up the state by way of compressional heating, it also helps to force any inbound cold air back north.

High pressure

This battle between the warm air, the extreme southeast U.S. and the cold air trying to advance south is what created the long-duration ice storm this week from parts of Texas to Tennessee.

It will turn colder by Friday in Florida, but the cooldown will get the region back to where it should be for early February.

