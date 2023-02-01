SpaceX schedules early morning Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX early Thursday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

The launch is set for 2:43 a.m., according to SpaceX, with backup opportunities available Friday at 2:18 a.m., 3:59 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. in case of delays.

Launch weather officers forecast a more-than 90% chance of favorable weather Thursday morning at Launch Complex 39A, with chances reduced to 80% favorable in the event of a 24-hour delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

B1069, the booster being used in Thursday’s launch, will be taking its fifth-ever flight and should land upright on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean; B1069 previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1 and another Starlink mission, according to SpaceX.

