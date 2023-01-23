SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center.
The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A.
The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.
This comes months after Crew-5 launched from Kennedy Space Center, after being delayed by Hurricane Ian.
That launched marked the first time in 20 years that a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S.
Learn more about @NASA’s @SpaceX #Crew6 mission to the space station during a mission overview news conference at 12pm ET on Wednesday, Jan. 25, followed by a crew news conference at 2pm ET, live on NASA TV from @NASA_Johnson. https://t.co/9qenTbbrg0— International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 18, 2023