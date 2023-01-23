SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A.

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

This comes months after Crew-5 launched from Kennedy Space Center, after being delayed by Hurricane Ian.

That launched marked the first time in 20 years that a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S.