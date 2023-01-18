COMING SOON! News 6 to release new app

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Monday will launch a new app.

Don’t worry, all the news, weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and feature information you’re used to reading and watching on the current News 6 App will be there -- along with some cool, new elements.

So, what’s new?

No. 1, the new News 6 App homescreen is customizable so you can view the stories important to you right away.

Also, exclusive Insider content is available on the app. All you have to do is become an Insider (it’s FREE), verify your account via email and then enjoy all of our Insider information, spearheaded by News 6 anchor Crystal Moyer.

In addition, we’ve added our Watch Live section to the homepage so you can watch News 6 newscasts and livestreams as they happen.

You can also now comment on articles and post photos and videos to our PinIt! page.

If you have the current News 6 App, it will auto-update as early as Monday or you can just update it yourself.

If you don’t have our app, download it here in the Apple App or Google Play stores.