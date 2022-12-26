44º

News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida

Cold weather brought winter scenes to Sunshine State

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Beautiful White Christmas in Groveland, Florida - Pins User MMalys (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend.

The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.

Many News 6 viewers shared their photos and videos of the winter scenes through our PinIt! program.

You can share your pictures and videos as well. Just click here, or you can submit them through our Pinpoint Weather app, available for Apple and Android devices.

You can see some of the images submitted below:

Lisa

Ice 2022

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Lisa

Lisa H from orange park

0 s
0
Orange Park
Access America

It Snowed in Callahan!!!!!!! :)

0 s
0
Nassau Village-Ratliff
Crlgrl

Fountain at Dolpin Pointe Health Care Facility

0 s
0
Jacksonville
MTBowlinSr

Today on Merritt Island at 10 AM snowstorm.

0 s
0
Merritt Island
janiceincocoa

Snow in Cocoa on Christmas morning 2022 at

0 s
0
Patrick Space Force Base
Cbatura2211
0 s
0
Callahan
Cbatura2211
0 s
0
Callahan
Cox5

Christmas Eve in Callahan

0 s
0
Callahan

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

