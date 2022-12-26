News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida

Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend.

The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.

Many News 6 viewers shared their photos and videos of the winter scenes through our PinIt! program.

You can share your pictures and videos as well. Just click here, or you can submit them through our Pinpoint Weather app, available for Apple and Android devices.

You can see some of the images submitted below:

Lisa Ice 2022 0 s 0

Lisa Lisa H from orange park 0 s 1

Access America It Snowed in Callahan!!!!!!! :) 0 s 0

Crlgrl Fountain at Dolpin Pointe Health Care Facility 0 s 0

MTBowlinSr Today on Merritt Island at 10 AM snowstorm. 0 s 0

janiceincocoa Snow in Cocoa on Christmas morning 2022 at 0 s 0

Cbatura2211 0 s 0

Cbatura2211 0 s 0