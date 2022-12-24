Bitter cold settles into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s certainly feeling festive!

Sunshine will be out this Christmas Eve, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. It will also be breezy through the afternoon helping it to feel a little colder than it actually is. With the wind factored in, it will fell like the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Winds will turn calmer overnight which will help temperatures to dip a couple of degrees colder than Saturday morning. Continue to keep the plants covered through at least Monday morning.

One of the coldest Christmas’ on record will be on tap Sunday as highs once again struggle to climb out of the 40s.

A warming trend returns late next work week with highs pushing 80 degrees by Friday.