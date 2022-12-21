Central Florida to open cold weather shelters ahead of chilly temperatures. Here’s where

Getting ready for a cold Central Florida Christmas, from pets to personal heaters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is bracing for freezing temperatures ahead of and during the winter holidays.

Counties across the state are opening up shelters ahead of what could be the coldest air to come through Central Florida in years, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

With the potential for frost and below freezing temperatures high due to the Arctic blast, it’s good to know where to find a cold weather shelter in your area.

You can find a list of shelters below. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Sheltering Tree will open its shelter Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Church on the Rock, which opens if the overnight temperature dips below 40 degrees.

The Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State St. in Bunnell and will open each evening at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the next day.

There is also transportation available for those who need it. People who need it should go to the following stops along one of two pickup routes:

PALM COAST

Dollar General at Palm Coast Town Center: 3:30 p.m.



Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100: 4 p.m.



Dollar Tree off Palm Coast Parkway near I-95: 4:30 p.m.



Palm Coast Main Branch Library: 4:45 p.m.



BUNNELL

Bunnell Free Clinic: 4:30 p.m.



First United Methodist Church in Bunnell: 4:30 p.m.



Lake County

The county plans to activate its its warming shelter starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and its cold weather shelters starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, at the following locations:

Trinity Assembly of God

200 Urick St., Fruitland Park, FL

Open 24 hours a day

LifePointe Church

3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis, FL

Open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Salvation Army warming shelter

2605 South St., Leesburg, FL

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 26

LakeXpress, Lake County’s fixed route transportation service, will provide free rides to those traveling to a cold weather shelter. The shelter route schedule will be posted before Friday, Dec. 23 on the county’s social media pages and website.

Residents without access to the LakeXpress fixed route bus service or the pickup locations listed and need transportation to travel to a cold weather shelter must call Lake County Connection at 352-742-2612 by 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, to arrange transportation.

Osceola County

The county will activate its cold weather shelter on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

1000 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, FL

Opens at: 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25

LYNX buses will provide free rides to those traveling to a cold weather shelter. Riders just need to alert LYNX drivers they are traveling to a cold weather shelter. Those interested can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘coldweather’ to 888777.

Osceola County is still in need of volunteers to help open the shelter at First United Methodist Church on Christmas. Anyone interested should contact Larry Finch at 407-466-8103. Shifts are as follows: 5-9 p.m., 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 1-5 a.m. and 5-8 a.m.

