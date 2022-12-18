Pre-Christmas Arctic blast could bring coldest air in years to Central Florida

It’s time to hop on the Polar Express because the coldest air in years is expected to blast into Central Florida on Friday.

The air that will push into Central Florida is currently charging up in Siberia. Starting Tuesday, the frigid air will creep into the U.S., sending actual air temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Hour-By-Hour

The strong Arctic cold front will be knocking on Central Florida’s door late Thursday night and Friday morning.

Friday morning will feature a very mild start to the cold with a few scattered showers. The front will push through later Friday morning, taking temperatures from the 60s in the morning to the 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon.

Saturday temperatures

If you are headed out of town for the holiday, it would be a good idea to bring in or cover your plants as a frost and/or freeze will be likely both Christmas Eve and Christmas mornings.

Freeze

A hard freeze is when temperatures fall to 28 degrees or below. That will be possible on the outskirts of Orlando and areas north and west of the metro area.

While sunshine will be out Christmas Eve, highs will struggle to climb above the 40s. If high temperatures remain in the 40s Saturday, it would be the first time the Orlando area failed to climb out of the 40s since January 2014. If the current forecast for Orlando holds at 47 degrees, it would be the coldest day since January 2010.

Christmas Day

It will be a touch warmer Christmas Day, but will still go down as one of the coldest Christmases on record.

This will rival Central Florida’s Christmas in 2020 in terms of the temperature, which remains the sixth coldest Christmas in Orlando. This year’s Christmas will be well within the top 10 coldest on record.