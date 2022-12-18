‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused in a November stabbing in Cocoa – tried to kill his own mother, police say.

According to the police report, Brewer told investigators that he was upset that his mother was “constantly on his case” about cleaning his room.

[TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida | ‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said that they received a call from the mother of one of Tobias’ friend, stating the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother at 1202 Japonica Lane in Cocoa.

Cocoa police responded to the residence and located Tobias’ mother laying on her back in the doorway of the laundry room, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds on her body and her nose almost completely detached, according to the arrest affidavit.

As officers were calling for fire fescue, the victim took a breath and said, “Toby did this,” the report states. She was airlifted to a hospital where she was listed as critical, but stable condition, police said.

During the investigation, Tobias’ friend and another male said they were in front of Tobias’ house when they heard loud bangs coming from the back of the residence. The friend said he walked to the back of the house and saw Tobias standing over his mother holding a frying pan and the mother saying, “Toby stop”.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tobias left the scene in a black Kia Rio that was registered to the victim. Police said the two friends got into a gray Jeep Wrangler that also belonged to the victim and left the scene, following Tobias. The friend told police that they followed Tobias to his girlfriend’s house, where she left with Tobias.

The friend said at some point they were separated from Tobias, according to police.

Police were able to locate Tobias’ general location in Titusville using an emergency ping from his cell phone. Brevard County deputies were requested to respond, but a new ping located the suspect traveling north on I-95 in Volusia County, according to the affidavit. Volusia County deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Tobias fled south on I-95, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tobias returned to Brevard County and exited I-95 near exit 231 and headed east towards US-1, crashing into a wooded area. Police said the occupants fled into the woods, later being located and taken into custody.

During questioning, Tobias admitted to stabbing his mother multiple times with a knife that he carries around, the affidavit states. He also admitted to striking his mother in the head with a frying pan until the handle broke.

Police said he told them he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of his mother “constantly harping about it”.

According to the affidavit, Tobias said that after the attack, he went into his mother’s room and took the keys to both of her vehicles and money from her purse so that he can have money “once he left the area”.

Tobias Brewer faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: