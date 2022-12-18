Pleasant start to the week before unsettled, very cold weather arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a cool Sunday, but it will be a sunny one. Any clouds around in the morning will gradually fade to make way for afternoon sun. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Sunshine will be out again Monday with highs returning to the low 70s.

Tuesday starts the major weather changes for Central Florida.

Tuesday

Clouds will increase with a few showers Tuesday. The steady, and at times, heavy rain moves in later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain continues overnight and into the early morning hours Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon appears to be on the drier side. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few storms will be possible Thursday with highs again in the low 70s.

Friday will start off mild with scattered showers ahead of a strong Arctic cold front. Temperatures that get started in the 60s Friday morning will fall into the 40s and low 50s by the early evening.

Widespread 20s and 30s will be likely Saturday morning, Christmas Eve. If you are headed out of town for Christmas, consider covering your plants to save them from what could be the coldest air in years.