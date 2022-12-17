Clouds, rain chances increase Saturday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures this Saturday will be hot compared to what is coming down the pipeline just before Christmas.

Expect temperatures to warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s with clouds going on the increase Saturday afternoon. Rain chances increase Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

The second half of Sunday looks dry with increasing sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 60s.

The best day of the week will be Monday with highs in the mid 70s and sunshine.

Rain chances increase to 70% with another storm system moving in by the afternoon. Rain chances will be around through the first half of Wednesday.

A strong Arctic cold front is poised to blast Central Florida with the coldest air in possibly years. Widespread 20s and 30s are likely by Christmas Eve morning.