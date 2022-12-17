Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and was last seen around 11:30 a.m. the day prior.

During the missing person investigation, deputies said they learned Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and converged on the area he was last seen. Shortly after, Haywood’s body was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said his death is being investigated as a homicide and this is an isolated incident posing no threat to the public.

Haywood was a former student at Sumter P.R.E.P Academy in Wildwood, deputies added.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

