High school teacher arrested after touching student, more victims possible, Sumter deputies say

Jason Sager, 48, faces four counts of battery

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Jason Patrick Sager, 48 (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after inappropriately touching at least one student, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, a student came forward saying that South Sumter High School teacher Jason Sager, 48, had touched the student and sent them inappropriate messages, deputies said.

In an investigation, deputies said they found that Sager had been illegally communicating with the student via social media during after-school hours.

Deputies also discovered that Sager had indeed been unlawfully touching the student, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The release shows that a separate witness reported being touched by Sager, as well.

Sager faces four counts of battery and two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor. He has been held on bond of $14,000 at the Hernando County Detention Center.

Any other victims are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621.

