Chill out! Central Florida could see record cold on Christmas Day

A strong cold front is poised to move across the country early next week, bringing with it the potential for record cold across much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong cold front is poised to move across the country early next week, bringing with it the potential for record cold across much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

By next Thursday, Dec. 22, that cold front will be entering the Sunshine State. The cold will blast in Friday morning with the coldest air settling in by the morning of Christmas Eve.

[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]

Widespread 20s and 30s will be likely across Central Florida both Saturday and Sunday morning. If winds stay calm and skies remain clear, sub-freezing temperatures will be possible in Orlando.

With frigid temperatures expected for a significant amount of time, the potential for frost and freeze is highly likely. Stay tuned for the latest updates on those advisories.

While sunshine will be out Christmas Eve, highs will struggle to climb above the 40s. If high temperatures remain in the 40s on Saturday, it would be the first time the Orlando area failed to climb out of the 40s since January 2014.

If the current forecast for Orlando holds at 47 degrees, it would be the coldest day since January 2010.

Christmas Day will be a touch warmer, but it will still go down as one of the coldest Christmases on record.

This will rival Central Florida’s Christmas in 2020 in terms of the temperature, which remains the sixth coldest Christmas in Orlando. This year’s Christmas will be well within the top 10 coldest on record.

PROTECT YOUR P’S:

In the meantime, it’s important to remember the five Ps of cold weather safety to protect your home and family from plummeting temperatures, so let’s review them:

People : Now is a good time to check on elderly family, friends and neighbors and make sure they are good to go for this weekend. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to hypothermia. Plants : Tropical plants don’t do well in colder weather. Cover plants with breathable, cotton blankets before sundown to trap the heat that the soil radiates overnight. If you can bring your plants indoors, do so! Pipes : If you have any exposed pipes, you will want to cover those to prevent freezing. you’ll also want to open any outdoor faucets just slightly to get them to slowly drip, also to prevent freezing and breaking. If you have a pool, be sure it’s at a proper water level, remove the automatic pool cleaner and store it, and try to make sure water is running through the pipes. Pets : With the exception of animals that are bred for the cold weather, the rule of thumb is: “If you’re cold, they’re cold.” Bring them in. Practice Fire Safety : Adding to the advice above regarding space heaters and generators, remember to never use fuel-burning devices such as grills while indoors. Ensure that your chimney is clear of obstacles before using your fireplace, and be attentive to open flames.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: