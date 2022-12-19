It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida

Bundled up on the beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the coldest air of the season across Central Florida over the next few days.

But first, a pleasant Monday with a high of 72 in Orlando after starting mostly in the 40s across the region.

Rain chances increase to 80% by Tuesday night as a new front rolls in.

Cooler air builds in by the end of the week after warming into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect rain chances at 30% Wednesday, the first day of winter.

There will be a 40% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

Expect a high of 64 degrees on Friday, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

The high on Christmas Eve day will only warm to 49 degrees.

Christmas morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s, with a high of 52. We will be dry for Christmas weekend.

Bundle up!