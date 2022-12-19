Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police

Guy Fieri poses with officers at the Ocala Police Department

OCALA, Fla. – The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, paid a visit to the Ocala Police Department with a show of appreciation for the officers working the night shift.

According to the department, the Food Network star came bearing gifts, delivering 10 pizzas over the weekend.

The celebrity chef also posed for some pictures with some of the officers on hand.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated by the A-squad night officers,” the department posted online. “Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity!”

