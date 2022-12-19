66º

Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police

Celebrity chef delivered pizzas to officers working night shift

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Guy Fieri poses with officers at the Ocala Police Department (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, paid a visit to the Ocala Police Department with a show of appreciation for the officers working the night shift.

According to the department, the Food Network star came bearing gifts, delivering 10 pizzas over the weekend.

The celebrity chef also posed for some pictures with some of the officers on hand.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated by the A-squad night officers,” the department posted online. “Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity!”

