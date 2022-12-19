55º

Truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say

4 people injured, according to Orlando police

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A truck smashed into the Hideaway Bar near downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the bar located at 516 Virginia Drive just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle into a building with injuries.

A photo from Orlando Police Department’s Twitter account shows what appears to be a pickup truck partially penetrating the bar’s exterior wall.

Four people were injured and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Orlando police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

