Woman accused of manslaughter after daughter’s death in May, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday after her daughter died in the hospital back in May, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in early May of this year after reports came in about a 7-year-old girl who had died there.

In a release, OPD stated that the girl’s mother — 28-year-old Viviana Caballero — had taken her there for having trouble breathing and severe swelling in her legs.

Investigators looked into the death further, discovering that the girl was seriously injured due to a suspected fall, but medical treatment wasn’t sought for “a considerable length of time,” resulting in the girl’s death, the release shows.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Caballero Wednesday, and she was taken into custody Friday, police said.

Caballero faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. She is held on no bond, according to the police department.

