Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars.

Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.

Sheriff’s officials said on Wednesday a 911 caller reported an active shooter at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, where witnesses said a gunman, later identified as Houston, opened fire with an AR-15 and struck a woman before he left in a black Lexus sedan.

The victim was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, deputies said. Her condition has not been released.

About 10 minutes later, according to deputies, OCSO received a call at Marriott’s Cypress Harbour Villas, where a woman working as a security guard had been shot by a man driving a black car.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery, deputies said. Her condition has also not been released.

Five minutes after the call at the Marriott, a shooting was reported at Integra Cove Boulevard, where a man reportedly pointed a rifle at several people and shot into multiple apartments, according to sheriff’s officials

Four minutes later, a man reportedly opened fire at Central Florida Parkway and Westwood Boulevard, firing a rifle into two cars and a Mears bus, the sheriff’s office said. No one was struck, but the cars and bus were occupied, including by several young children, according to deputies.

A short time later, an Orange County deputy driving on Interstate 4 near the Osceola County line observed a crash in front of him. The deputy made contact with Houston, who was sitting on a guardrail and noticed an AR-15 rifle in the passenger seat of the car.

Investigators said Houston confessed to the shootings.

“He was asked how he felt about the shootings, and he said he felt good, said it relieved some of the frustration he felt,” Orange County undersheriff Mark Canty said during a news conference on Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston said he traveled to Orlando two days ago to try to enroll in a university. Houston said he was frustrated with the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa because he thought he had been scammed earlier in the evening when he tried to check in, the affidavit stated.

Nicholas Kestler is a food delivery driver and said he has delivered to hotels in the tourist area. He said it was scary to hear what happened.

“It’s scary, it’s creepy. It’s crazy, everything that’s happening,” Kestler said.

News 6 has reached out to Houston’s attorney seeking comment. The man’s lawyers sent a statement. It reads:

“Untreated mental illness and unfettered access to assault rifles is an epidemic in this country creating tragedies that have lasting effects on both the victims and the young men accused of these crimes. I have no further comment at this time.” Blaine McChesney

